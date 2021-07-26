Marion County Humane Society closes “cat trailer”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Changes are being made to the Marion County Humane Society.

Marion County Humane Society

The shelter announced it is closing the “Cat trailer.” The shelter said in a Facebook post “the heating/cooling system has been repaired and replaced multiple times but is now on the fritz once again. Our water lines frequently freeze in the winter and bust, the ceiling has been leaking in many different spots lately, and the foundation is shot.”

They added that the closing is only temporary, and they are looking for a better place to put the animals.

The trailer sits beside the main building to keep up with the number of cats they have and keep them away from the dogs.

The shelter is now starting an adoption special until the end of the month. They said they have a list with over 300 cats and kittens waiting to be adopted.

To find out how to make an adoption send an email to the Marion County Humane Society at mchswvnokillshelter@gmail.com.