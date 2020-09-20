Marion County Humane Society hosts annual ‘We Ride For Tail’ poker run

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Humane Society held its second ‘We Ride for Tail’ poker run Saturday to raise money for the shelter and animal care.

Humane Society officials said the bike ride is a great way to raise funds and offer an event that was COVID-19 friendly allowing bikers to see some beautiful scenery while helping a great cause. Motorcyclist left Clarion Inn in Fairmont at noon and returned around 5 p.m. to live music and dinner. Last year, the poker run raised $5,000 to buy blue prints for a new shelter.

“Our building was built in in 1974 or 1977 and that is how old our building is. It has fell in on us already, the ceiling has, we’ve had to replace that. It’s just out dated completely. We need a brand-new building for our animals and our employees and this is one way to raise money to get that,” said Rae Ann Carter, an event coordinator for ‘We Ride for Tail’.

There were 50/50 raffles and a silent auction for some prizes as well. Marion County Humane Society said they will accept any donation to help build their new shelter and those can be mailed to them or dropped off at the shelter.

Marion County Humane Society: 2731 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554