Marion County Humane Society looks for funding for new building

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Humane Society is moving forward with plans for a new facility.

Christina Mickey presents plans for new building to Marion County Commissioners

On Wednesday, volunteers from the humane society asked the Marion County Commissioners to consider helping fund the cost of a new building.

Volunteers said the total cost for a new building would be around $1,758,000. The humane society plans to use funds from estates that were donated to them to cover $350,000 of the project. A contractor with the society said they plan to completely demolish the old building and rebuild on the same land. The project would take, at most, 9 months to finish.

Their current building is 2,900 square feet. The new building’s plan reflects 12,672 square feet. Volunteers said this project has been 6-years in the making.

The Marion County Commissioners said they don’t have the budget to fund their entire project, but said they will contribute some funding to the project and suggested the volunteers find more people that can donate.

“When I came on the board years ago as a commissioner, they didn’t support the humane society,” said Randy Elliott, Marion County Commissioner. “We thought it was important to help them also so we contribute, I think it’s around $60,000 a year just to help the humane society out. And we’ve helped them with other projects too that they’ve had in the past, but to support them to have the new facility built that’s going to happen. At what level this time we don’t know.”

Marion County Humane Society sign (WBOY image)

“Basically, at this time we’re just going to be, because the talks are going on so early, just asking for some type of a contribution,” said Christina Mickey, a Marion County Humane Society Volunteer. “I know city councils and commissions are stretched; we’re stretched; everybody’s stretched, but whatever they can contribute we’re going to ask for, you know, not a specific amount at this time but hoping they’ll consider it in their new budgets.”

Donations to the Marion County Humane Society can be made through the society’s PayPal, here.

The Marion County Humane Society was established on August 27, 1945, by Florence “Flossie” T. Flemming and 13 other community members. It is a Non-Profit 501(c)3 “No-Kill” shelter for lost and adoptable cats and dogs.