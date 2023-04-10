FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Humane Society started its series of fundraising events with the “Raise the Woof Kickoff” held at the Fairmont State University Falcon Center Quad on Monday.

Activities available at Raise the Woof event.

The Marion County Humane Society is partnering with Fairmont State University to help raise money for a new animal shelter. The estimated two-million-dollar project will increase the building’s size by nine thousand square feet more than the humane society’s current facility. After breaking ground on the new facility last June, officials with Marion County Humane Society expect to be moved in by the end of this month.

The “Raise the Woof Kickoff” event had adoptable animals on-sight, a punch-board prize game, merchandise for sale, and even a kissing booth for pups to give the public smooches.

Some action at the kissing booth.

“It’s an ongoing endeavor to serve the animals and the citizens of Marion County with animals in need, but especially with the new shelter. Of course, it’s an expensive endeavor, but one that’s really well worth it. And we’ve had excellent support so far but every dollar counts,” President of Marion County Humane Society, Donna Long said.

Fairmont State University will be hosting two more fundraising events on campus for the Marion County Humane Society on April 18 and May 2, including therapy animals for Fairmont State University students to interact with as they begin finals that week.

Cats available for adoption at Marion County Humane Society.

Marion County Humane Society is also asking for donations of clumping cat litter, towels and blankets, thirteen-gallon and thirty-gallon garbage bags, paper towels, Clorox wipes, Pine-Sol, Odoban, dish soap, liquid laundry detergent, puppy pads and toys for both dogs and cats.