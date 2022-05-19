FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Humane Society received $100,000 from the Marion County Commission on Wednesday during a chamber meeting in the J. Harper Meredith Building.

The Humane Society said this donation will go toward building a brand new Marion County Humane Society No-Kill Shelter.

All funds raised for the shelter are from donations. The new building will cost $1.5 million to complete.

“In addition to the commission, the entire community in Fairmont and in Marion County is super supportive of the shelter. They always come through for us, and we feel confident that they are going to come through for us with this new facility,” said Donna Long, Marion County Humane Society Board of Directors President.

The current facility has been helping the community for more than 75 years and the new shelter is expected to be completed sometime late this fall.

The phone number for the MCHS is: 304-366-5391

Donations can be made via check and mailed to the Marion County Humane Society at P.O. Box 905, Fairmont W.V. 26554