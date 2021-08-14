Marion County Humane Society throws it back to the 60’s with “Woofstock”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Humane Society turned the clock back to the 1960’s on Saturday. 52 years to the weekend of the legendary Woodstock festival, “Woofstock” hit the Wave-Tech Park in Fairmont.

Pets and humans were able to interact.

Live music played in the pavilion at the park throughout the afternoon, with a number of local bands stepping up to the stage. Around the pavilion, vendors and tents lined up next to one another. Crafts and food were available for both humans and pets. In addition, there was a tent up for animals to get their rabies vaccine. For people that came to the event without an animal and were looking to fill that void, there were a few pets up for adoption that could be adopted right there.

Much like Woodstock, attendees at Woofstock had to contend with a bit of rain in the afternoon. Much like the people 52 years ago, it did not seem to deter the fun.

“It rained in Woodstock and look! That’s iconic,” said Jonna Spatafore, the manager of the Humane Society.

Next up for the Marion County Humane Society is the third annual Ride for Tails. That event is slated for August 27.