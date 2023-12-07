FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the holiday season approaches and you’re thinking about adopting or buying an animal as a gift, you may want to stop and think a bit first.

Kittens and puppies adopted during the holidays are more likely to be abandoned after two or three years, according to the Marion County Humane Society (MCHS).

“Christmas is one of those things where I don’t feel people necessarily prepare properly, for the long-term care of an animal more as ‘Oh my daughter wanted a puppy, so I got her a puppy’. It’s something people need to plan more for,” Dani Palmer a senior staff member at the Marion County Humane Society said.

Palmer added that this time of the year they always see a spike in adoption rates.

To see if you are ready for a 10-15 year commitment, Palmer said you have to be able to provide the following:

Spaying/Neutering

Annual vet visits

Good quality food

Monthly preventatives against fleas, ticks, and heartworm

Regular grooming

Litter for cats

Dental care when they are older

“It’s crazy how much money you’re putting into this animal and if that’s your family member, it’s worth it,” Palmer said.

If you feel ready to adopt an animal, the MCHS has around 90 animals available, including more than 70 cats and 17 puppies younger than six months ready to go.

In order to adopt, you must first fill out an application. If you rent your home, you must also provide information stating landlord approves. After you’re approved can schedule an appointment to meet your future furry soulmate.

Akira has been in the shelter for a year Georgie has been in the shelter for 1.5 years

The shelter—which only operates in Marion County—always needs more staff and volunteers. You can even volunteer as an animal socializer, meaning you get to just hang out with the animals and help them get some human love as they await their ‘furever’ home.

The shelter has three cat rooms, separate outdoor fenced areas for cats and dogs, as well as an isolation area and a quarantine area for the cats. They also have 32 dog runs, the ability to hold multiple litters of puppies, isolation, quarantine and whelping rooms.









If you’re interested in volunteering, make sure to call at least a day ahead. The shelter is always accepting donations. The rescue is located at 2731 Locust Avenue in Fairmont.