FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Back in April, the Marion County Humane Society started a series of three fundraising events held at Fairmont State University to raise money for its’ new shelter.

Tuesday was the last event for the Humane Society before it take residence in its new facility at the end of May. “Pictures with a Furry Friend” was held on the second floor of the Falcon Center for students and faculty to meet with adoptable kittens and even snap a picture with them.

The shelter has raised more than $800,000 for the new shelter, which turned out to be a $200,000,000 project in total.

A few adoptable kittens from Marion County’s shelter.

“Every event we go to it just gets the word out,” said Jonna Spatafore, Marion County Humane Society’s Director, “even if we don’t raise a lot of money, or we don’t adopt animals, people are seeing it, they’re telling other people and so, one fundraiser leads to another fundraiser, leads to more people seeing it.”

The Marion County Humane Society is also participating in the Bissell Empty the Shelters Campaign, where adoption fees for all animals are only $50.

Donations are still welcomed at the shelter as they are still in need of cleaning supplies, cat litter and toys.