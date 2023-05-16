FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Quick Response Team (QRT) & Harm Reduction is warning that a bad batch/spike alert has been issued in the county following several overdoses.

According to a Facebook post by the QRT, three “overdose incidents” have been reported in the county in the past 24 hours. The post did not say whether any fatalities were reported. It also did not specify the type of drug that was involved in the overdoses.

The Marion County QRT said in the post that if anyone needs Narcan, test strips or support, they can reach out to the its connection line at 304-278-4025, the West Virginia addiction helpline Help4WV at 844-435-7498, or the national overdose prevention lifeline Never Use Alone at 1-800-484-3731.

This is the third bad batch/spike alert that Marion County QRT has issued so far this month, but so far, this is the only one that directly impacts Marion County.