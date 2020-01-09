Marion County law enforcement speaks about seriousness of bomb threats

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In response to the two recent bomb threats at a local Marion County middle school, law enforcement spoke about how serious these situations are.

West Fairmont Middle School have received two phone calls reporting possible bomb threats that both ended not being credible. Regardless to if these threats are real or not, official agencies respond every time in the same degree as if it is a real threat to ensure the safety of all faculty, staff and the students as well.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said, whenever a school is put under this pressure from a threat to this extent, it is never taken lightly.

“Every time a school receives a threat of that nature, it has to be taken seriously,” said Riffle. “Year in, year out we always have them. It’s a shame it takes away from the school day for the kids. It does take up a lot of resources and responding agencies, fire departments, emergency medical people. They all have to respond in the event there is something serious. It’s just a shame because of one persons actions, that so many people are affected by it, and affected in a negative way.”

The procedures taken by officials are the same to every threat no matter what, because the safety of those in the school or any public ground experiencing threats like this is the most important part.