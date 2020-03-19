Marion County lawmakers urging Gov. Justice to take executive action to keep FRMC open during coronavirus epidemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Marion County lawmakers have sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice asking him to take executive action to keep Fairmont Regional Medical Center operational in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Del. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, Del. Linda Longstreth, D-Marion, and Del. Michael Angelucci, D-Marion, sent the letter to Justice on Thursday.

In the letter, the delegates state that they have met with their House of Delegates colleagues and the Chamber of Commerce about the situation. They are urging Justice to take action in order to ensure that there are enough facilities available for prevention and treatment during the pandemic.

Fairmont Regional Medical Center is scheduled to close Thursday at 5 p.m.