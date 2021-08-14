Marion County Libraries celebrate free comic book day

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. — Saturday was free comic book day at a number of Marion County libraries. Kids and parents were out early in search of stories of their favorite superheroes.

A couple kids pose with Spider-Man.

While at the library, there were plenty of superhero-themed activities to do. Kids chose between reading, drawing superheroes, or decorating special sunglasses. The highlight of the day, though, was the visit from Spider-Man. Children lined up to take pictures with Spider-Man, who helped around with the other activities, as well, even posing for kids as they drew his picture.

With school coming around the corner, the Fairview Public Library wanted to get kids back in the reading habit.

“Lots of times, kids that do not like to read books will open a comic book,” said Julie Mike, the branch manager. “So, that still gets them reading.”

Also in the school spirit, the Fairview Public Library is planning on a back-to-school bash coming up with lots of games and activities for kids to play before heading back to school.