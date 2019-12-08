Days
Marion County Library hosts author Martin J. Schwartz

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Author of “Policing is About People” Martin J. Schwartz spoke with people from the community on how to make policing smarter and safer for both officers and citizens.

Schwartz spoke on bias on race, fear, cynicism, officer-involved shootings, and the mental health and wellness of officers.

Marion County Library coordinator Connie VanGilder said it was a great opportunity to have Schwartz speak.

“An opportunity for us to have another wonderful speaker is part of our civics lab event and the goal with our civics lab is we believe the more we can have greater share of understand in our community the less likely well have a misunderstanding . So when we do have the misunderstandings we will be able to have a foundation into to address those problems and things like that,” said VanGilder.

Schwartz book examines the procedure and law of police actions and techniques to evaluate them.

