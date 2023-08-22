PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County Lifelong Learners held its annual open house event Tuesday to seek out new members before the fall semester, which begins in September and goes until November.

This organization is specifically designed for senior citizens that are looking for ways to stay involved in the community, while also getting the chance to make new friends. Some of the 31 classes that will be held this semester include learning how to make a charcuterie board, visits to Nick Fantasia and Wade Linger’s antique car garage to learn about their love of restoring cars, and a three-week meditation course.

However, the organization also has clubs that meet year-round for members to participate in. Membership costs $60 per person, or couples can enroll for $50 each annually. Some of these activities include a book club and knitting club.

The president of the organization, Marianne Moran described it as a “fun group” where members can have new experiences to keep their minds sharp and also make new friends. “It’s not a social organization per se, but certainly, I’ve met some of my best friends by joining the Lifelong Learners a few years ago,” Moran said.

“Anyone can join lifelong learners that’s age 50 and above, and it’s an opportunity for seniors to stay active, not only physically, but mentally,” Moran added. “You’re never too old to learn something, and it’s great when seniors get to socialize together. It’s important for our mental health.”

This event took place from 1-3 p.m. at the YWCA in Pleasant Valley. For anyone who was unable to attend the open house, you can go to Marion County Lifelong Learners’ Facebook page and request a class schedule to be sent to you via email.