FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has died as a result of injuries sustained from a tree limb falling on his vehicle while driving on Jamison Road in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, James Honsaker, 31, of Four States, was driving a Chevy Colorado on Jamison Road at 6:30 a.m. in Marion County when his vehicle was struck by a tree limb.

The tree struck Honsaker on the head and neck, and he was transported to Fairmont Medical Center via Grant Town EMS, deputies said.

Honsaker was pronounced dead at Ruby Memorial Hospital as a result of injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.