Marion County museum returns Purple Heart to veteran’s family

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Historical Society helped bring a Purple Heart award to the family of an area veteran.

Purple Hearts Reunited donated a Purple Heart issued to Private Richard Gregor of Marion County in October to the museum, after being unable to find family.

But after seeing the story in the news, Gregor’s half-brother Robert came forward, and the museum passed the award to him.

Staff said they were glad to honor an area veteran and to have the chance to thank his family.

“Being able, for us, to give back to a local family was a really great feeling,” said museum director Joni Morris.

The society also has three other Purple Hearts on display that were donated to the museum.