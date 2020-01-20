Marion County NAACP hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration

Fairmont, W.Va.- The Marion County NAACP celebrated Dr. King Jr.’s birthday with their annual birthday celebration on Sunday.

Dr. King’s birthday celebration was held at Morning Star Baptists Church in Fairmont. The celebration was filled with a musical selection, a guest speaker, and more.

Marion County NAACP President Frank Carr said the Marion County NAACP has this celebration each year mainly for the youth in the community.

“A lot of the youth are not really familiar with Martin Luther King or any of the black history because they have been sort of taken out of the loop. So were trying to get them to understand what we’re trying to do to keep this legacy to keep going,” said Carr.

In the celebration one of Dr. King’s famous speech “I Have a Dream” was given.

Marion County NAACP motto this year is “Building Bridges” with King’s history in mind.

“So were trying to show everybody that this is what we need to do now that we have been making all these efforts over the years but, in our local community we need to go ahead and work a little bit harder to make that goal happen,” said Carr.