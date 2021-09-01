Marion County observes September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Sept. 1 marks the beginning of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Marion County.

The Marion County Commissioners declared September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at their meeting on Aug. 25. Commissioners presented the proclamation to Laura Laratta.

Left to right: Randy Elliott, Laura Laratta, Linda Longstreth, Ernie Vangilder

Over 1.000 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer in 2021. Marion County Commissioner President, Randy Elliott, wanted people to be aware that this is the second leading cause of death in children ages one to fifteen.

“As we can bring awareness to the people that are out there that this is a serious problem with kids, and if we could have anything positive to do with raising some money for research maybe we could cure some of these types of cancers that children get,” Elliot said.

The American Childhood Cancer Organization observes September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month and has been serving kids with cancer for over 50 years.