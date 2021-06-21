Marion County Office of Emergency Management starts damage assessment after severe flooding

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County home and businesses owners are trying to recover from severe storms that caused a lot of damages.

To help some residents, the Marion County Office of Emergency Management is opening a damage assessment process. Residents will need to fill out a form with some of their personal information. They also will have to describe what the damage was, whether they had flood insurance or not and an estimate cost of damages.

Marion County Office of Emergency Management damage assessment process form.

The damage assessment will be collected and sent to the state to determine whether there is sufficient damage to warrant a disaster declaration. The information does not guarantee any financial assistance. After the totals are collected, the state will determine if Marion County meets the threshold of damage.

“It was severe it was very damaging it cost a lot of property damage,” Randy Elliott, Marion County commissioner, said. “Fortunately, no one lost their live that were aware of but very, very costly. The Disability Action Center was devastated by this and a lot of other properties, businesses alike. We really got hit hard. We’re still trying to figure out the aftermath of what took place and how we’re going to help pay and support them and their effort to clean up after this tragedy.”

Disability Action Center during severe flooding

Severe flooding in Marion County

Severe flooding in Marion County

Severe flooding in Marion County

Severe flooding in Marion County

Severe flooding in Marion County

Sink hole after severe flooding in Marion County

Anyone that was affected by the June 10-14 floods can email their assessments to cthompson@marioncountywv.com. For those who are not able to email this information, you may call the Marion County Office of Emergency Management at (304) 366-3620.

All reports are due by Tuesday, June 22 at 8 a.m.