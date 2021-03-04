Marion County organizations team up to offer a mobile food distribution center to those in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County nonprofit agency teamed up with the Mountaineer Food Bank to feed 400 families on Thursday.

Connecting Link and the Marion County Commission set up a mobile food distribution center at Palantine park in Fairmont. Boxes were stuffed with nutritional items including chicken, milk, cherries and blueberries, and bags of potatoes.

Connecting Link offers the people of Marion County a variety of social services, such as help with utility terminations, past due rent and can even help with getting car seats if needed.

However, Connecting Link Executive Director Jone Webb explained that this is one of the most important services to offer during the worldwide pandemic.

“The insecurities here in Marion County are great, and with the pandemic and people losing their jobs and with cutbacks in the workforce, we have seen an increase with those who just can’t feed their family,” Webb detailed. “They have to choose between feeding their families and paying bills, and so we want to make that choice a little easier.”

Connecting Link and the Mountaineer Food Bank will have another mobile food distribution event on April 15.