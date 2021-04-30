Marion County Parks and Rec will open community pools this summer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department is prepping for summer. Officials announced that both the wave pool and 12th Street pool will be open this summer, but they will look a little different because of the covid-19 precautions in place.

“We’re just trying to tale every measure that we can to ensure everybody’s safety, and still maintain that high level of fun too,” Rachel Michelle, Assistant Director Marion County Parks and Rec said. “It’s really important that we get these pools open for the community, for the kids and give our Marion County citizens and visitors also a chance to play again. We’ve missed everybody and were really excited to open”

There will be at least one pool open every day of the week. The wave pool will be closed on Wednesdays and the 12th Street pool will be closed on Tuesdays for deep sanitation. In the past, workers cleaned the pools after hours but now the department wants to make sure they have enough time to thoroughly clean all the high touch points.

There will be a capacity limit at each pool. The wave pool can have up to 250 people per day and the 12th Street pool can have up to 200 per day. Once the pools reach capacity the gates will close.

Guests will be able to check if the pools are at full capacity in advance, on the Marion County Parks and Recreation Facebook, Instagram and website. Each guest will have to give their name and information before going in, in case the department has to do any contact tracing.

“We’re really excited to be able to open the pools again,” Michelle said. “It’s going to feel a little like a normal summer and we have a new slide up at the wave pool that were really excited to introduce to the community.”

The pool will officially open May 29, 2021. You can find the full hours here.