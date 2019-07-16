Marion County Parks and Recreation address personnel rumors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Parks and Recreation board was addressed by members of the public in Monday night’s meeting concerning talk that began on Facebook.

The rumors stated that the board was discussing the termination of Marion County Parks and Recreation Events Director, John Provins.

The board allowed the group of attendees to appoint one spokesperson to explain concerns they had regarding the rumors that spread on Facebook.

After the public addressed their concerns, the board filed a motion to go into executive session but filed no motions during that time.

“It’s my understanding that there was a lot of information being spread on Facebook about a potential personnel issue. As the board informed everybody tonight, personnel issues are always handled confidentially nonetheless, we’re really glad everyone came out for our meeting to hear about the great things we have going on in the parks. The board did commence into an executive session, during which time we developed no motions, came back in and handled business as usual,” said Marion County Parks and Rec Commissioner, Jen Trippett.

Officials said the online discussion was misinformed and they cannot go into detail about Provins or any personnel matters.