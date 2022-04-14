FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Public Library System went on a field trip to ‘On Eagles’ Wings’ on Thursday.

On Eagles’ Wings is a hands-on facility where humans and horses work together forming bonds through therapeutic horsemanship.

The event was for homeschooled families to get together and participate in a hands-on ‘Adventures in Learning’ program, which is offered by the library.

“A lot of people think that the library is just books; it’s not just about the books. We have many programs for children and adults alike,” said Megan Lake, Program Librarian for the Mannington Public Library. “Getting to do more of this outreach and hands-on stuff is just, it just makes me real happy,” she said.





















Marion County Public Library field trip at On Eagles’ Wing. (WBOY Images.)

This program helped homeschooled families participate in various weekly activities and adventures through the MCPLS.

Other programs offered by the Marion County Public Library include bookmobile, monthly craft classes, sewing classes, toddler times, homeschool groups, specials on the weekends, and story time.

Everything the Marion County Public Library offers is free to the public.

Some of the MCPLS upcoming big events are:

Bunny Day April 16

Teen Anime Club and Tabletop gaming April 20

Free comic book day May 7

This year, Marion County has a library levy to help support funding for the MCPLS. If the levy passed, it would help the library continue to do what they do.

“Without our funding, our doors would close, we would not be able to provide all the programming we are allowed to do right now,” said Julie Mike, Branch Manager at the Fairview Public Library.

However, if they don’t receive funding future programs may have to be cut entirely.

If you want to support and make a donation to the Marion County Public Library click here.

To see all the Marion County Public Library System programs click here.

To find out more information about On Eagles’ Wings click here.

If you want to help support the non-profit On Eagles’ Wings click here.