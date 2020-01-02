Marion county public library hosts a murder mystery dinner

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Those looking for a night filled with twists, brainteasers and a little bit of spook, may be in luck.

The Marion County Public Library will host a, ‘murder mystery,’ dinner at the Fairmont Elk’s Club on January 31.

This is an annual event but organizers are going big this year, with a huge dinner and three acts throughout the courses that will reveal clues and hints for everyone to figure out who committed the crime.

Program coordinator Connie VanGilder, said it is an awesome event they love to throw because it brings the community together to show them there are multiple ways you can learn, besides reading a book.

“We have already sold 125 tickets, so we can tell the people love the event, and its a lot of fun,” said VanGilder. “We at the library believe that it’s important for people to see there are different ways to learn and experience things. And this is just a fun way to enjoy a mystery, as opposed to reading a book or watching a movie about it, and you actually get to be a part of the mystery.”

Tickets are limited for this event. If you are interested you can call the library directly at (304)-366-1210 or register for the dinner on their website by clicking here.