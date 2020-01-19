Marion County Public Library hosts day of events

FAIRMONT, W.Va.-The Marion County Public Library gave people of all ages a chance to escape the rain on Saturday with several events.

The “Books, Books & more Books” day included a book sale, the introduction of a new “Beyond the Books” club that also involves movies and related activities, and a presentation by local author Diana Johnson. Johnson’s self-published book “Cold Daughters” was released in 2019.

“It’s more than just books that happens and that’s what community is all about is getting people together, so the Marion County Public Library is glad to be a place where people can gather, especially on cold rainy days like today,” said program coordinator Connie VanGilder.

For more on how to join the “Beyond the Book” club, call 304-366-1210 or email cvangilder@mcpls.org.