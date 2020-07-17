Marion County Public Library hosts online adult painting class

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Public Library has continued to stay actively involved with the community throughout the pandemic with different online interactive services. Friday afternoon they held a Facebook live event for adults to get creative – a painting class.

In the past, the library has created teaching videos, and provided ways for parents to help their kids learn from home.

This adult painting class was a way to get involved with the hardworking parents, and allow them to use their creative side of their mind, rather than their teaching side.

“It’s all been going pretty well, we have had a lot of people participate in our online events we do through WebX,” said Interim Director Larissa Cason. “We also have a lot of people view live events on Facebook live, whether they are live or prerecorded. It’s great that we have a lot of viewership of all of those things.”

Some of MCPL upcoming events are as followed:

Friday Flicks

Beyond the Book Club – July 22, 29

Story Time: Magic in the Making – July 21, 10:30 a.m.

Story Time: Happily Ever After – July 28, 10:30 a.m.

For more information, and the up to date events, visit the library’s Facebook page.