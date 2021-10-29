Marion County Public Library will host family fun Halloween event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Library plans to continue its tradition of a Halloween event for kids.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the library will put on a full evening packed with events. Children and parents can come out for a trunk or treat, a kid-friendly haunted house, a puppet show, a costume contest and a performance from the Fairmont State University Academy of the Arts.

The “carnival style” event is in partnership with the United Way and Main Street Fairmont.

Christian Cox, the library’s Children’s Programing coordinator and one of the puppet masters for the show, said everything is very family-friendly.

“It’s important that we do this every year to show that we are very much a part of the community and that we are here for them and that we hope that they can come a utilize all the other things that we offer here at the library,” Cox said.

Cox and two of the puppets in the Halloween show

The event is free and open to the public. Kick off for the activities is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m.