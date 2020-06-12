Marion County receives coronavirus relief funding from U.S. Attorney’s Office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Marion County has received grant funding totaling nearly $46,000 from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office.

The Coronavirus Supplemental Funding was administered recently by congress and signed into legislation by President Donald Trump. The county applied to receive funding and it was then granted. It will go towards fixing problems in the county associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and helping first responders and law enforcement.

Representatives from the office say they are happy to be able to donate to those in need during this time of crisis.

“This grant funding is an example of the justice department as a larger organization contributing in a valuable way to our local communities,” said assistant attorney Andrew Cogar.

Several other counties have also received funding to help with necessary issues resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak as well.