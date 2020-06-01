Marion County Recycling Center is partially back in business

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – The Marion County Recycling Center in Farmington has opened their recycling sites on located across the counties on Monday, after a month of closure.

The primary location in Farmington has been open the entire time, but now some of the locations have also started to open back up to public. With opening, the sites may look a little different because of implementing social distancing protocols the best they can.

The locations now back up and running are:

Main Facility on Ida Hill in Farmington

Barrackville Post Office

Monongah Town Hall

East Marion Park, behind Visitor’s Center, off the Gateway Connector

Toothman and Sowers Ford in Whitehall

Fairview Dollar Story

Arnettsville Public Library on Route 19 in Monongalia County

Not all sites are open because of the inability to follow social distancing recommendation. Sites remaining closed as of right now are as followed:

Paw Paw Fairgrounds

North Marion High School

Novelis on Speedway

Worthington

The Mason Dixon Park in Monongalia County will not be reopened in the foreseeable future.

“Now we feel a lot better about it. I’ve been getting phone calls all day from people all over the counties, asking ‘are we back in business,'” said Director Tony Golden. “People say they have garages full of this stuff, and we’re happy that they’ve held on to it and not thrown it in the landfill.”

If you have any questions about recycling or proper disposal you can call (304) 825-1976 or email marioncoswa@gmail.com.