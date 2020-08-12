Marion County Relay for Life to hold Luminate the Park event for cancer awareness

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Due to the cancelation of the Marion County Relay for Life, organizers still wanted to do something to raise money for the cause.

A Luminate the Park for Cancer Awareness ceremony will be held on August 21 from 8:30 – 10 p.m., where the public can drive through Morris Park to see all of luminaries lit.

“Our luminaries this year are going to be $10 for what we call the white bag, or if you want to buy the gold bag they are $20 and you can either do them in memory or in honor of whoever you want to do,” said Susie Kniceley, Event Lead Coordinator of Marion County Relay for Life.

Relay officials said anyone can go onto the Facebook page to contact them about purchasing luminaries. They also stated that any previous relay member would also have information and be able to provide the luminary bags them.

“We just hope everybody comes out and supports us. If they are unable to buy a bag, if they just want to drive up and look at them, we will have donation boxes for them that they can make a donation,” Kniceley said.