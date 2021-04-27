Marion County Rescue Squad and WVU Medicine celebrate success in early stages of program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A life saving program celebrated its success in Marion County.

WVU Medicine DTE facilities and the Marion County Rescue Squad presented an award to Dr. P.S Martin on Tuesday, April 27.

Dr.Martin was a traveling physician that responded to a scene of a woman going into cardiac arrest. Marion County Rescue Squad officials said because of Dr. Martin’s efforts, the women made it safely to Ruby hospital and was able to walk out just four days later.

Dr. Martin is part of a program sponsored by the DTE foundation, where physicians respond to emergency calls along side an ambulance. The program’s focus is to offer response services in the rural counties, to work on patience before they get to the hospital.

“Its a new program in West Virginia that we’re proud to say that we are part of and because of their donation we’re seeing the effects of patients that are seeing better outcomes because of that,” said Michael Angelucci, member of the Marion County Rescue Squad.

“I can’t tell you how good it is to feel that we were able to make a difference like that, not only for the patient, but for her family, for the community, for that matter,” P.S. Martin, WVU Medicine director of pre-hospital medicine said. “It’s extremely important that I was able to see that, we were able to see that, in all honesty. It’s a great feeling.”

Currently, the program is only in Marion and Tucker Counties, but it is looking to expand to more counties in the future.