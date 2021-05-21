Marion County Rescue Squad celebrates the end of EMS week

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Rescue Squad is wrapping up EMS Appreciation Week.

Each day throughout the week, the rescue squad had a different event for their employees. Movie night, escapes rooms, golfing and cookouts were all offered to the employees to destress and have fun. Community members even joined in on the appreciation week by giving the squad lunch.

Ed Sparks and Michael Regan telling his story of a heart attack three years ago.

Michael Ragen is one of the rescue squad’s success stories. Three years ago, Ragen had a heart attack that the rescue squad responded too. Ragen was involved in the appreciation week this year to tell his story and thank all the EMS workers that saved him.

“Ed Sparks, my paramedic, he’s been in the business for 40 years, and I’m one of three people in that 40 years that he’s had to shock, and has really responded and come back, and almost right away, and survive,” Ragen said. “A lot of what he does he gets there after the fact. He said that he’s glad I called early because he goes on a lot of calls that that people don’t survive, because they do not call early enough. I am very glad that the Marion County Rescue Squad is here and does what they do, and have the training that they have, and really help the community.”

“We don’t receive follow ups on the patient, so we always wonder what ended up happening or how they’re doing today,” said Brianna Pethtel, Marion County Rescue Squad EMT. “It’s nice to know that what we do does get appreciated, even if we don’t always see the appreciation, right after it happens.”

This year is the 46th EMS Appreciation Week across the nation.