FAIRMONT, W.Va. — February is Heart Health month and what better way to raise awareness then on Valentine’s Day?

The Marion County Rescue Squad (MCRS) hosted a blood pressure clinic in Fairmont today. The event was to honor Heart Health Month and was named “Keep Your Heart Strong.”

Not only that, the MCRS had community members fill out a “File of Life,” this document is something that goes on your fridge with a detailed medical history on it.

The File of Life is important for the local EMS to have the information available ahead of time if something were to happen. This is vitally important for unresponsive patients.

MCRS gives checks blood pressure on local resident. (WBOY Image.)

“This event is for our community members to get to know us, if they were able to come here and see us outside an emergency, that might make them more comfortable whenever it is an emergency,” said Joanna Mcbee, Public Relations Director for Marion County Rescue Squad.

Mcbee says “We are always open to the public to come in and if you need your blood pressure taken at any time, not just during a blood pressure clinic.”

The Rescue Squad says the best ways for heart health is to:

– Be aware of the signs and symptoms of heart disease and understand possible risk factors.

-Live well by eating healthy foods with a heart healthy diet.

-Get out and get active -Try and get 30 minutes of activity daily.

-Get your own blood pressure cuff to monitor your own blood pressure/pulse.

-Get a physical check up with your doctor regularly.