FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Known for their “flamingo flocking” fundraiser during October, the Marion County Rescue Squad presented Mon Health and WVU Medicine with a check to continue their work in dealing with breast cancer on Tuesday.

“Every component of health care is just as important as the other, so we’re all intrical parts in going for the same mission,” Marion County Rescue Squad Assistant Chief of Operations Ben Tazy said.

The group was able to raise $2,170 that were divided between the Mon Health and WVU Medicine.