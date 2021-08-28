Marion County resident hosts event to raise money for the humane society

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A Marion County resident put together a “bike night” and held a pre-registration for the Marion County Humane Society “Poker Run” at Hometown Hotdogs in White Hall.

This event welcomed locals to enjoy free food, raffles and music to let people know what plans the Marion County Humane Society has planned.

Coordinator Re Ann Carter said she came up with this idea to continue to raise money for the Marion County Humane Society to build a new building for their animals. She stated she started this event 3 months before the Poker Run in 2019.

“Our shelter is old; it was built in the 70s it is falling apart,” explained Carter. “Our animals need a new place to live. So, this is our third year. The first year brought the blueprints, second-year were saving the money, third-year were hoping this is enough where we can get the down payment to start building.”

They plan to start groundbreaking on the new humane society once they receive the funds they need. The new building will be built behind the old humane society and the old one will be torn down.

“We can’t wait to get it built,” explained Carter. “Our poor animals need a new facility. It’s going to be bigger, it is going to be better.”