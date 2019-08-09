Breaking News
Marion County residents remain without power after strong storm hits area

FAIRMONT, W.Va – More than 1,200 people are still left without power in Marion County after a strong storm hit the area Thursday night. 

As some residents believe it was a tornado, The National Weather Service confirmed it to be a Downburst, which is a strong downward draft that causes damaging winds on or near the ground.

Wind gusts up to 80 mph hit Fairmont and surrounding areas. 

Pictures and video in this story show only some of the damage that was left, as trees and powerlines remain down and MonPower crews work hard to restore power.

