WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A road closure in White Hall is expected to cause major delays on Friday, Monday and Tuesday according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways.

Vinegar Hill Road, a section of County Route 60, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

Friday, February 17.

Monday, February 20.

Tuesday, February 21.

Detours will be provided, but the Division of Highways warns of major delays during work hours. The roadwork is a part of the Interstate 79 bridge replacement project.