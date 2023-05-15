FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — East Dale Elementary School and the Meadowdale kindergarten and pre-kindergarten programs are releasing students early on Monday.

A spokesperson with Marion County Schools told 12 News that the schools are releasing students at 9 a.m. due to a power outage impacting the buildings.

As of about 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Mon Power’s outage website showed that more than 2,000 customers in the Fairmont area, which is more than 10% of the company’s customers in the area, were experiencing an outage. The estimated restoration time as of 8:55 a.m. was noon.

