Marion County School Superintendent announces retirement

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County School Superintendent has announced his decision to retire at the end of his current contract.

Randy Farley

According to Marion County Superintendent Randy Farley, he met with the Marion County Board of Education on Tuesday.

During that meeting, the board wished to discuss plans to offer Farley a two-year extension to his contract, however, Farley informed the board that he wished to retire at the end of the current contract period, he told 12 News.

Farley’s term as superintendent will end on June 30, the date his contract with the board of education expires.

The announcement comes several days after a Board of Education meeting became contentious over a plan to reassign teachers in the county.