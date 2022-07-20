FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County Schools will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision during the 2022-2023 school year, meaning all students can eat both breakfast and lunch every day at no cost to their parents.

When the school district made the announcement on its website Wednesday, it said parents do not need to complete a school meals application this year, and that parents with questions could call the Child Nutrition Office at 304-367-2106.

In Marion County, students in grades 1st through 12th return to school on Monday, Aug. 22 and students in kindergarten and pre-k return on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

About the Community Eligibility Provision

The Community Eligibility Provision is a meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. Schools that adopt it are reimbursed for meal services using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Back in 2016, Harrison County began participating in the Community Eligibility Provision.