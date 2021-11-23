Marion County Schools make biggest donation yet to the Toy Shop

Sign for Marion County Christmas Toy Shop outside of the Marion County Election Center.(WBOY image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County School system made a historical donation to help make Christmas dreams come true.

The Board of Education presented the Marion County Toy Shop leaders with a check for $11,589.

The toy shop is a program where parents in need can sign up to be given free toys to give to their kids on Christmas.

The students and staff at every Marion County School sold paper stockings for $1 each to raise the money.

“For us in Marion County schools, every opportunity that we have, it’s all about the kids, and so this is one more opportunity that we can build those relationships and support those foundations in our homes and to support those community relationships as well,” said Donna Hage, Marion County superintendent.

Last year’s Marion County Toy Shop allowed more than 700 kids to wake up to toys under the tree on Christmas.

School officials also donated several books for the drive. Hage said it goes along with the school’s passionate belief that all students should have access to books in their homes.