FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Schools in Marion County will no longer require everyone to wear a mask to prevent COVID-19.

Superintendent Donna Hage made the announcement during the Marion County Commission meeting on Monday. While masks will no longer be required, Hage stated that schools will still have their COVID-19 guidance policies in place.

Marion County follows a number of other school districts in loosening its COVID protocols as the number of COVID cases continues to drop in West Virginia. West Virginia University removed its mask mandate for indoor, non-classroom spaces on Feb. 16, and Fairmont State University followed not long after.

As of Feb. 21, there are 4,665 active cases in West Virginia, 186 of which are in Marion County.

Other school districts in north central West Virginia that are running mask-free include Lewis County and Barbour County.