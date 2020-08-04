Marion County Schools to begin academic year on Sept. 8 with new “blended learning” classes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Board of Education released its plan for the 2020-21 school year at its meeting on Monday evening.

According to Marion County Superintendent of Schools Randy Farley, the board chose for the county’s schools to begin “blended learning scenarios,” wherein students would be separated into two groups based on their last name.

Currently, the plan is to have the students whose last names fall in A-L to come on Mondays and Tuesdays and those whose last names fall within M-Z to come on Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday being a planning day for teachers as well as those teachers being able to provide direct assistance with distance learning, Farley said.

The county will begin the academic year on Sept. 8 with the students being divided into individual grade levels to have smaller class sizes while the students learn about the changes for the school year, including the new “blended learning” classrooms and to focus on hygiene and other preventative measures for the spread of COVID-19, according to Farley.

The first week of classes will go as follows:

Sept. 8: Grades 1, 5 and 9

Sept. 9: Grades 2, 6, and 10

Sept. 10: Grades 3, 7 and 11

Sept. 11: Pre-k, kindergarten; grades 4, 8 and 12

Sept. 14 will begin the “blended learning” classroom scenarios, during which time Farley said each separated group would be on the same learning pace and that it was up to the teachers to “design instruction to keep co-learning” between the groups and that the additional planning day of Wednesday would be used for that purpose.