RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County Schools is showing support for North Marion High School and the family of Nelson Elliot, a teacher who passed away at the school.

On Tuesday, Marion County Schools announced that a male teacher who is also a coach died after a “Code Blue,” medical emergency, at North Marion High School. Since then, the school district has had counselors and psychologists available to support students and staff.

On Thursday, all the schools in the county will wear silver and black, the North Marion Huskies’ school colors, to “honor a beloved teacher, soccer, baseball and football coach, and community member who touched so many,” Marion County Schools said in a Facebook post.

Marion County Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston also released a statement to 12 News on Wednesday:

Our hearts and prayers go out to all of North Marion and the community as well as all of Marion County. He was a respected educator and coach who touched so many throughout the county during his long and dedicated career and into his retirement. His legacy will live on for the strong, positive and unending dedication he gave to the teaching profession and our student-athletes in baseball, soccer and football. We will continue to focus on raising the family and community up and supporting the staff and students with mental health supports during this tragic time. We are so appreciative of our counselors, psychologists, nurses, bus operators, a custodian, our PRO, and all of the staff and administration of North Marion who did not hesitate to support the staff member, the student body, and the staff of North Marion during the code blue and throughout the grieving process. We appreciate all of the outside agencies and fellow counties who knew him and his family and have offered supports during this tragic time. Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston

Students and staff have also been memorializing Mr. Elliot by leaving notes, photos and memorabilia by his classroom door.