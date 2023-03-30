FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, students and staff across Marion County donned silver and black to support the North Marion Huskies as they mourn the loss of teacher Nelson Elliot.

Elliot passed away from a medical emergency while at the school on Tuesday, March 28. Schools across the county participated to support of the North Marion Huskies and Elliott family. The Marion County Schools Facebook page shared photos of participants throughout the day on Thursday, all with the #pullthesled.

Students and staff at Jayenne Elementary School in Fairmont, Fairview Middle School in Fairview, East Dale Elementary in Fairmont, East Park Elementary School in Fairmont, and the Barnes Learning Center in Fairmont.

Students at North Marion have also found a way to pay tribute to Mr. Elliot and have been leaving notes, photos, flowers and other items near his classroom door. According to his obituary, Elliot was a teacher for more than 37 years. In addition to teaching and coaching at North Marion, Elliot was also a adjunct professor at Fairmont State University.

Visitation will be at Hutson Funeral Home, 500 E Main St., Mannington, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Sunday 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made in his honor to in his honor to St. Patrick Catholic Church at 204 Furbee Ave, Mannington, WV 26582 or the Doc Elliott Scholarship c/o Stephanie Tomana, PO Box 56, Idamay, WV 26576.