Marion County Senior Center closing dining room service

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Senior Center is suspending dining room service at all of its locations.

According to Assistant Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer Donna Alley, the organization is taking this action to be complaint with Gov. Jim Justice’s order closing dine-in service at restaurants in the state.

The organization will continue providing home-delivered meal service, along with takeout meals for seniors who are able to go into a center to pick up a meal.

All transportation is continuing, as well, according to Alley.