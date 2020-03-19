Marion County Senior Center closing dining room service

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy:
Marion County Senior Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Senior Center is suspending dining room service at all of its locations.

According to Assistant Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer Donna Alley, the organization is taking this action to be complaint with Gov. Jim Justice’s order closing dine-in service at restaurants in the state.

The organization will continue providing home-delivered meal service, along with takeout meals for seniors who are able to go into a center to pick up a meal.

All transportation is continuing, as well, according to Alley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories