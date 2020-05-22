Marion County set to resume recycling operations on June 1

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – The Marion County Solid Waste Authority reduced much of its recycling operations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in late April.
While the authority removed drop-off containers from many locations around the county, the main Recycling Center in Farmington has remained open to the public. Cardboard, newspaper/magazines/office paper, aluminum and steel cans and #1 & #2 plastics can be dropped off 24/7, officials said. Glass, tires and electronics are not being accepted at this time.
Other drop-off sites will re-open on June 1:
- Barrackville Post Office
- Monongah Town Hall
- East Marion Park
- Toothman and Sowers Ford in White Hall
- Fairview Dollar Store
- Arnettsville Public Library, on Rt. 19 in Monongalia County