Marion County setting students up for success with backpack refills for spring

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network is making sure students are set up for success going into the spring semester.

Backpack refill supplies (WBOY Image)

The organization offered backpack refills to more than 200 Marion County students.

Back in August, the network gave out backpacks and supplies to each student who signed up to start the school year on the right foot.

Now, since winter break has come and gone, they want to replenish everything.

Each refill comes with back-to-school items such as a notebook, pens, pencils and erasers.

“When you have what you need, it makes it easier for you to concentrate on the schoolwork and not be distracted by, ‘I don’t have these supplies.’ And right now, parents are going through some tough times. So, this is one less thing that a parent has to worry about,” said Sherry Kinder, MCFRN assistant director.

MCFRN (WBOY Image)

Supplies were gathered by community donations, Bakhita Kids and through grant money secured by the network. The supplies were organized and will be handed out by the Marion County Girl Scouts.

Each school year, kids and parents in Marion County can sign up to receive a backpack and supplies through their school.