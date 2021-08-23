Marion County Sheriff’s Department holds firearm auction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A charity firearms auction for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was held today.

Unclaimed firearms seized by the department were put on auction for people to to participate. State Treasurer Riley Moore gave more than $20,000, the department’s portion of proceeds from the items sold.

“These folks are working so hard throughout our various communities to protect us from violent crime and otherwise and to be able to provide resources for our men and women that are serving and protecting out communities, I think is hugely important and a great benefit to everybody in the community,” said Moore

At the end of it all, 18 law enforcement offices in the state received a portion of money.

Those with a federal firearms license can participate in future auctions by going to the state treasurer’s website.