FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has issued a warning to the public about a scam that involves the use of Bitcoin.

According to a Facebook post from the MCSO, neither it nor the Marion County Magistrate Court will ever ask the public for payments in the form of Bitcoin, gift cards or app payments like Cash App and Paypal.

The MCSO said that anyone who has been scammed and lost money should call the office at 304-367-5300 and report it to a deputy.

The post said that anyone with questions about whether or not they have an active warrant should call the magistrate court at 304-367-5340. Those who have an active warrant will be asked to turn themselves in at either the magistrate court or the sheriff’s office where they will meet with a deputy.